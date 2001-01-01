Tokenomics của Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Thông tin Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
PNUT là một meme coin.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token PNUT. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Introduction
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain that rose to prominence in late 2024 after a social media spike, notably influenced by tweets from Elon Musk and rapid community engagement. Its economics reflect both the typical features and the volatility associated with meme tokens.
Token Economic Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Type: Meme/ERC-20 equivalent
- Total Supply: 999.85 million PNUT
- Launch: November 2024, coinciding with Binance and KuCoin listings
- Method: All tokens were reportedly minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or scheduled future emissions. No mention of repeated or continuous issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: There is no publicly documented, granular breakdown of the initial token allocation (i.e., to team, community, liquidity, ecosystem). The available data signals a launch typical of meme coins:
- All tokens are minted upfront.
- Most supply is directly injected into decentralized and centralized exchange liquidity pools rapidly after launch.
- No evidence of private sale/early investors has been outlined.
- Exchange Listings: No listing fees were levied for the Binance or KuCoin launches, indicating a focus on quick, mass-market access rather than project treasury fundraising.
- Current Circulating Supply: Nearly 100% of supply (999.85M out of 1B) appears to be in circulation.
|Metric
|Value
|Max Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Circulating Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Estimated Launch Date
|November 2024
|Initial Price
|~$0.12 USD (approximate)
|Market Cap (June 2025)
|$265.66M USD
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
- PNUT, as a meme coin, primarily derives value from speculative trading, community meme appeal, and associated social virality.
- There is no documentation of formal DeFi utility (no governance/voting, staking, or on-chain protocol utility) as of June 2025.
- Potential uses include tipping, NFT purchases, or entry to online communities, but these applications are not core pillars at launch.
- Incentive Structure:
- Early holders are incentivized by rapid, speculative price appreciation driven by viral trends and influencer mentions.
- No staking, yield farming or formal reward mechanisms are specified.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Token Lockups: There are no explicit lockups or vesting schedules associated with team or investor allocations — the entire supply is tradable from the outset.
- Liquidity: Virtually 100% of the supply is available and liquid post-launch. Typical for meme coins, this maximizes the potential for broad community ownership but increases price volatility risks.
5. Unlocking Time
- Historical Unlock Events: There are no historical or future-dated unlock events recorded for PNUT.
- Team/Advisor Allocations: No evidence or reporting of locked team/advisor allocations requiring future vesting.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Full supply minted at launch; no post-launch inflation
|Allocation Mechanism
|All tokens injected into exchanges; no clear team/investor cut
|Usage Mechanism
|Speculative trading; viral community engagement
|Incentives
|Price speculation; meme-driven attention
|Locking Mechanism
|No lockups or vesting; 100% circulating from launch
|Unlocking Time
|No unlocking events; all supply already available
Analytical Perspective
Historical Context & Implications
- Unlike Utility Tokens: PNUT lacks the detailed emission schedules, vesting, and utility-based issuance common to infra or DeFi tokens.
- Community Ownership: The immediate liquidity and absence of privileged allocations foster a “fair launch” ethos — but also leave the token vulnerable to whale-driven volatility and social sentiment swings.
- Speculative Risks: Absence of utility or staking means value is tightly coupled to online attention cycles, making high returns possible but large corrections common.
Future Scenarios
- Durability: If the core team or community expands PNUT’s utility (e.g., as a tipping token or NFT currency), its relevance may persist beyond the initial meme phase.
- Unlock/Inflation Potential: With all tokens in circulation, traditional supply-side shocks are unlikely. Price movements will largely depend on demand-side dynamics and secondary market activity.
Closing Insights
- For Users: PNUT is a pure meme coin archetype — invest only what you are willing to lose, as price is driven more by sentiment and viral peaks than by underlying usage or protocol yield.
- For Observers: PNUT’s story reflects the power of mass coordination and “meme momentum” on Solana. Its economics maximize immediate community engagement and minimize centralized control, but at the expense of sustained, predictable utility.
For further reading, consult sources listed on platforms such as SwissBorg and ZyCrypto. Be wary of speculative extremes with meme assets, and always perform due diligence before participating.
Tokenomics của Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token PNUT tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token PNUT có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của PNUT, hãy khám phá giá token PNUT theo thời gian thực!
