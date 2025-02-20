Tokenomics của Pi Network (PI)
Thông tin Pi Network (PI)
Pi Network là một loại tiền mã hoá xã hội, nền tảng dành cho nhà phát triển và hệ sinh thái được thiết kế để có khả năng truy cập rộng rãi và tiện ích thực tế. Pi Network cho phép người dùng khai thác và giao dịch Pi bằng giao diện thân thiện với thiết bị di động trong khi hỗ trợ các ứng dụng được xây dựng trên hệ sinh thái blockchain. Pi có hơn 60 triệu người dùng tham gia với hơn 19 triệu người đã xác minh danh tính (thông qua giải pháp KYC gốc) và hơn 10 triệu người đã di chuyển lên Mainnet.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Pi Network (PI)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Pi Network (PI), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Pi Network (PI)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token PI. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency project enabling users to mine Pi tokens with minimal energy via mobile devices. The Open Network phase, active since February 20, 2025, has accelerated integration with other blockchains and external systems, pushing Pi's evolution from a closed ecosystem to a broader, utility-driven network.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Mobile Mining: Pi's issuance is primarily based on a mobile “mining” process where users earn tokens through app engagement and network contributions.
- Time-Decay Issuance: The mining rate reduces periodically as key network milestones are reached, with higher rates in early network phases to encourage adoption and network security. As the user base expands and milestones are hit (such as phase transitions), the mining rate for all users decreases, following a pre-defined, gradually declining schedule.
- Recent Supply Data: As of late May 2025, the total supply is just over 11.16 billion Pi tokens (rising incrementally—see below for trend).
2. Allocation Mechanism
Pi's allocation is designed to balance network incentives, builder development, ecosystem resilience, and strategic reserves. The typical allocation breakdown (based on latest disclosed plans and analogous decentralized projects) follows four primary buckets:
- Pi Core Team: Reserved for development, maintenance, and future strategic operations.
- Pioneers (Users): The largest portion, allocated directly to mobile miners based on engagement, referrals, and network trust verification.
- Ecosystem and Developer Rewards: Set aside for app developers, dApp ecosystem growth, and community initiatives supporting ecosystem adoption.
- Reserves/Treasury: Allocated for future strategic partnerships, incentives, and network security.
Note: The Pi Network has not yet made public a detailed percentage breakdown, but the mechanics aim to mirror the philosophy above. No centralized pre-mine or private sale allocation is claimed by the team.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transactional Utility: Pi tokens can be used for payments, in-app/on-chain applications, and peer-to-peer transactions, especially since the Open Network phase allows external connectivity.
- Network Contribution: Users are incentivized to act as Validators, Ambassadors, or Contributors earning additional Pi for network security and expansion.
- Developer Incentives: App developers can earn Pi for building and maintaining dApps within the Pi ecosystem—rewarded from the developer allocation bucket.
- Ecosystem Building: Special programs grant seed capital to projects and community activities in Pi, paid out in Pi tokens.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- User Lockup Requirements: During Mainnet migration, users moving Pi from the app (testnet) to Mainnet are given options (and sometimes requirements) to voluntarily lock up a portion of their mined tokens. The lock-up rate can be user-selected, with a minimum and maximum time and percentage, contributing to network security and reduced immediate sell pressure.
- Developer/Team Vesting: Core Team and Ecosystem funds are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, gradually unlocking in line with network milestones to ensure alignment and minimize dumping risk.
- No Forced Early Unlocks: All major unlock events are either milestone/phase-triggered or based on defined vesting/lock-up terms, with no arbitrary or admin-triggered early unlocks.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Timing
- Supply Growth: The Pi total supply increases marginally, tracking new mining and unlock events. For instance, between May 22 and May 29, 2025, total supply rose from 11.10 billion to 11.16 billion Pi.
- User Token Unlock: Users’ voluntarily locked balances become available per their chosen schedules—typically ranging from 6 to 36 months. Network- or ecosystem-allocated tokens (Core Team, developer incentives) follow hard-coded vesting or milestone-based release schedules—annual or biannual in nature.
- Long-Term Approach: The unlock calendar is intentionally drawn out over several years, with large-scale unlock events usually tied to network maturity milestones.
6. Design Considerations and Implications
- The tokenomics strongly favor distribution to active participants, incentivizing long-term holding and contribution over short-term speculation.
- Voluntary lock-up options and slow multi-year unlocks help prevent supply shocks and maintain market stability as the Open Network grows.
- Lack of clear, publicly disclosed allocation percentages or unlock tables is a limitation compared to more transparent Web3 projects, but the model clearly prioritizes grassroots growth and usage.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Strategy/Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining with time-decay rates
|Allocation
|Pioneers (users), Core Team, Developers, Reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|App payments, network rewards, developer incentives
|Lock-up
|User-selected lock duration; team/dev vesting
|Unlocking
|Per vesting/milestones, gradual supply increase; user-controlled locks
8. Recent Supply Trend
The supply curve for Pi between May 22 and May 29, 2025, shows a steady increase, reflecting ongoing distribution through mining and scheduled unlocks:
- May 22, 2025: 11.10 billion
- May 29, 2025: 11.16 billion
This measured growth stresses the network’s focus on sustainable issuance, security, and healthy token circulation.
Final Thoughts
Pi Network’s tokenomics emphasize broad, inclusive participation, slow and predictable supply growth, and direct alignment between network success and stakeholder rewards. While not fully transparent on every granular detail (such as fixed percentage allocation per bucket), the core mechanisms are designed to ensure stability, encourage ecosystem development, and incentivize genuine commitment over speculation.
Tokenomics của Pi Network (PI): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Pi Network (PI) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token PI tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token PI có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của PI, hãy khám phá giá token PI theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua PI
Bạn muốn thêm Pi Network (PI) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua PI, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá Pi Network (PI)
Phân tích lịch sử giá PI giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá PI
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của PI? Trang dự đoán giá PI của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua Pi Network (PI)
Số lượng
1 PI = 0.53189 USD