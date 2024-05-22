Tokenomics của Avalanche (AVAX)
Thông tin Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche là nền tảng hợp đồng thông minh nhanh nhất trong ngành công nghiệp blockchain (được đo bằng thời gian cuối cùng) và có nhiều trình xác thực nhất để đảm bảo hoạt động của bất kỳ giao thức bằng chứng cổ phần nào của nó.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Avalanche (AVAX)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Avalanche (AVAX), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Avalanche (AVAX)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token AVAX. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, serving roles in staking, governance, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. Its token economics are carefully structured to ensure network security, incentivize ecosystem growth, and promote decentralization.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The maximum capped supply of AVAX is 720 million.
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX released at mainnet launch (September 2020).
- Future Issuance: Additional 360 million AVAX is minted as staking rewards over time, with the rate determined programmatically. The rate can be adjusted via governance, but overall inflation is designed to decrease as AVAX is claimed and staked.
- Burn Mechanism: All fees paid in AVAX are burned, further reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary component.
Issuance Table (Genesis Allocations):
|Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Approx. AVAX
|Vesting Details / Unlocking
|Public Sale
|10%
|72M
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks for option A1; none for option B
|Private Investors
|~16.67%
|~120M
|Most with 1-year or 18-month vesting, some tokens unlocked at TGE
|Foundation
|9.26%
|~66.67M
|10-year vesting
|Project Team
|10%
|72M
|4-year vesting
|Community & Dev
|7%
|50.4M
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|5%
|36M
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|2.5%
|18M
|4-year vesting
|Incentives
|~0.28%
|~2.02M
|1-year lockup (testnet rewards)
|Staking Rewards
|50%
|360M
|Distributed programmatically
Allocation & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Public Sale:
- Three options; most tokens distributed with 1-year or 18-month vesting schedules and periodic unlocks.
- Option B tokens had no vesting—unlocked at launch.
- Private Sales & Strategic Partners:
- Majority on vesting schedules (cliff releases) between 1–4 years.
- Team, Foundation, Community Allocations:
- Team: 4-year vesting
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, periodic cliff unlocks
- Community & Dev: 1-year vesting
- Airdrops:
- Four-year vesting, distributed to incentivize network participation.
- Testnet Incentives:
- 1-year lockups for contributors.
Recent & Upcoming Unlock Events:
Unlocks occur at regular intervals (“cliff” events), as observed in the quantitative data (examples):
|Date
|Amount
|Recipient
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2024-05-22
|1,666,800
|Foundation
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|2,250,000
|Strategic Partners
|Private Investors
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|1,125,000
|Airdrop
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|4,500,000
|Team
|Team Advisors
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
This unlocking pattern continues through 2027 and beyond.
Usage & Incentive mechanisms
1. Network Security (Staking)
- Validators must stake at least 2,000 AVAX and run network nodes to validate the chain.
- Delegators can contribute as little as 25 AVAX to earn a share of staking rewards.
- Staking rewards (from the 360M AVAX reserve) incentivize honest behavior and network participation.
- Minimum staking period: 2 weeks; maximum: 1 year.
2. Fee Payment and Burning
- All transaction fees are paid in AVAX and permanently burned.
- This mechanism introduces a deflationary pressure, counterbalancing the inflation from staking rewards.
3. Governance
- Stakers participate in Avalanche network governance to vote on key parameters (e.g., staking rewards, minimum amounts).
4. Ecosystem Participation
- Airdrops, incentive programs, and development grants are distributed to users, developers, and contributors to grow the Avalanche ecosystem.
Locking Mechanisms
- Staking: AVAX must be locked for a fixed period when participating in validation (2 weeks to 1 year).
- Vesting: All allocations to team, partners, and early backers are subject to time-based lockups (1, 4, or 10-year schedules). The Foundation, for example, has a 10-year vesting with scheduled, periodic unlock events.
- Bridging/Subnets: When AVAX moves between subnets or cross-chain, traditional locking/unlocking smart contracts (bridges) are used to escrowing and releasing tokens (see token bridging schematic from Messari).
Unlocking Schedule
The unlocking of AVAX tokens follows regular “cliff” events, as described above. Publicly available unlock data shows periodic scheduled unlocks for key groups (team, partners, foundation, airdrop recipients) from 2020 through at least 2027. This ensures transparency and gradual dilution, reducing sudden impact on circulating supply.
Summary Table: Issuance, Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis + programmatic inflation for 720M total cap; transaction fees burned
|Allocation
|Public/Private Sale, Foundation, Team, Community, Strategic Partners, Staking Rewards
|Incentives / Usage
|Staking (validators & delegators), governance, ecosystem rewards, transaction fees, airdrops
|Locking
|Staking (2w–1y), vesting (1–10y) for allocations, testnet/airdrop rewards
|Unlocking
|Regular cliff events; see schedule above; unlocks through at least 2027 and beyond
Conclusion and Implications
Avalanche's token economics combine well-calibrated inflation (via staking), strict vesting schedules, and aggressive burning to maintain a sustainable and balanced network economy. The transparent unlocking calendar helps manage market supply risks. By incentivizing network participation, burning fees to counteract inflation, and aligning lockups with long-term development, Avalanche aims to foster a secure, decentralized, and growth-oriented ecosystem.
Potential risks: Major unlock events can introduce short-term supply pressure, though the distributed cliff unlocking mechanism seeks to mitigate sudden dilutions. Participants should monitor future unlock schedules and governance signals for residual supply-side impacts.
For deeper understanding or the latest unlock schedules, consult Avalanche's official documentation and Messari unlocks dashboard.
Tokenomics của Avalanche (AVAX): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Avalanche (AVAX) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token AVAX tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token AVAX có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của AVAX, hãy khám phá giá token AVAX theo thời gian thực!
