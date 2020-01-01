Tokenomics của Aixbt (AIXBT)
Thông tin Aixbt (AIXBT)
AIXBT là meme coin trên chuỗi Base.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Aixbt (AIXBT)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Aixbt (AIXBT), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Aixbt (AIXBT)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token AIXBT. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
As of now, there is no detailed, source-verified information available regarding the token economics for "aixbt" specifically in reputable research, diligence reports, quantitative unlocks datasets, or prominent tokenomics publications. This means that details concerning its issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, lock-up mechanism, or specific unlocking timelines have not been published or indexed in leading crypto research repositories as of June 2025.
Key Elements Typically Expected in Comprehensive Tokenomics (Contextual Guidance)
If you are evaluating or designing tokenomics for a project like "aixbt," a thorough framework generally includes:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- How new tokens are created (e.g., mining, staking, inflationary minting, or fixed supply on launch).
- Any programmed supply schedules (linear, exponential decay, halving events, etc.).
2. Allocation Mechanism
- How the initial token supply is allocated (e.g., investors, team, advisors, community incentives, ecosystem growth, treasury).
- Percentages or absolute value allocations across categories.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Use cases for the token (staking, governance, transaction fees, protocol utility, liquidity provision).
- Incentive structure for ecosystem participation and retention (yield, rewards, access to features, voting power).
4. Lock-up Mechanism
- Whether tokens allocated to specific groups are subject to lock-ups (vesting), or if certain actions require temporary token locks.
- Specific lock periods, cliff periods, or special conditions.
5. Unlocking Time
- Detailed vesting schedules showing when different allocations become liquid and tradable.
- Visualization or tables showing timeline/amount unlock for transparency.
Industry Best Practices (For Reference)
- Gradual Unlocking: Most leading projects adopt a multi-year vesting for team and investors, often with quarterly or monthly unlocks, to prevent sudden supply shocks.
- Community Emphasis: Decentralized projects usually reserve significant supply for community rewards, ecosystem development, or participation incentives.
- Transparent Schedules: Publishing a public unlock calendar and allocation breakdown is standard for investor trust and community engagement.
Recommendation
- For Official Details: If you represent or are evaluating aixbt officially, consult the project's whitepaper, audit reports, or direct communication channels for authoritative tokenomics documentation.
- Due Diligence: Avoid making financial or strategic decisions on unverified or unpublished tokenomics structures.
Closing Note
If you can provide an official whitepaper, website, or documentation link for aixbt, I can refine this overview and give you accurate, up-to-date tokenomics details specific to the project. Otherwise, for now, there are no confirmed, published details on aixbt's token economics in leading research databases.
Tokenomics của Aixbt (AIXBT): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Aixbt (AIXBT) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token AIXBT tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token AIXBT có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của AIXBT, hãy khám phá giá token AIXBT theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá Aixbt (AIXBT)
Phân tích lịch sử giá AIXBT giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá AIXBT
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của AIXBT? Trang dự đoán giá AIXBT của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
