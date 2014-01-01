Tokenomics của The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Thông tin The AI Prophecy (ACT)
ACT là một meme coin.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá The AI Prophecy (ACT), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token ACT. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Acet (ACT) is a BEP-20 token launched on Binance Smart Chain that emphasizes community-driven creation and value accrual. Its design envisions strong alignment between holders, builders, and its decentralized ambitions. Below, I provide a full breakdown of its token economics—including issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms—supported by explicit documentation and public sources.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The ACT token starts with zero initial supply. Tokens are minted via a smart contract by those who choose to participate at inception, with every ACT created considered valuable by virtue of its on-chain provenance and community contribution.
- Minting: ACT can only be created through its creation contract when users provide valuable assets as part of the minting process. Once minted, these tokens are in perpetual circulation unless burned.
- Current Total Supply: As documented, ≈2.235 billion ACT have been minted to date.
2. Allocation Mechanism
There is limited direct public documentation on hard allocation percentages, but what can be triangulated is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Supply
|Notes
|Community / Public
|Major portion
|Minting open to all, no presale/VC rounds
|Farming/Rewards
|Unspecified
|Incentives for DEX/LP participation
|Ecosystem
|Unspecified
|For platform growth, protocol development
|Team/Advisors
|Unspecified
|Assumed small, no explicit allocation seen
|Lock/Strategic Partnerships
|Unspecified
|No details published
- Unlike typical projects, there are no documented pre-mines, private allocations, or significant venture lockups. Minting from zero is specifically intended to allow anyone to become a founding participant.
- Source: Acet Finance Terms
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
-
Platform Utility: ACT is integral to the Acet ecosystem for:
- Payments & transactions within DApps/platforms
- Decentralized governance (voting power proportional to holdings)
- Collateral for DeFi use-cases (yield farming, liquidity providing, staking programs on BSC DEXes)
- Access to exclusive features, rewards, or airdrops
-
Incentives:
- Rewards to liquidity providers on supported DEXes via Acet Farm
- Possible yield farming with ACT as the reward and staking token
- New tokens and protocol upgrades may potentially airdrop to ACT holders
-
Economic Alignment: The creation process gives each newly minted token intrinsic value and aligns incentive structures around early and active participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
-
Smart Contract Enforced Locking:
- Most staking and farming programs use smart contracts that lock ACT for fixed periods (commonly 30, 60, 90, or 180 days).
- Unlocking before maturity is either impossible or incurs a penalty.
- Governance votes or future upgrades may introduce new locking modules.
-
No Specific Vesting for Team/Founders:
- No record exists of founder/early team vesting cliffs or unlocks, differentiating ACT from many VC-funded DeFi tokens.
5. Unlocking Schedule & Time
- Continuous Emissions Model:
- Since all tokens start from zero supply and minting is open, there is no classic “vesting unlock” schedule.
- Locked ACT in liquidity pools or staking contracts becomes freely transferable after the lock period.
- No major cliffs or large unlock events are documented, reducing risk of supply shocks.
6. Tokenomics Table Summary
|Mechanism
|Detail
|Issuance
|Starts at zero, minted via smart contract, open to all participants
|Total Supply
|≈2.235 billion ACT (as of recent data)
|Key Allocation
|No preset allocations; minting/distribution is community-driven
|Utility
|Payments, governance, staking, ecosystem access
|Incentives
|LP rewards, staking, possible airdrops, protocol reward programs
|Locking
|Varies by contract: typically 30-180 days, enforced by smart contract
|Unlocking
|Tokens unlock at lock period end; no large vesting event or cliffs
|Team/Investors
|No explicit reserved allocations or vesting found
7. References & Documentation
- Acet Finance Whitepaper
- Acet On-Chain Data
- Acet Farm Staking Contracts
- Terms & Conditions
8. Analysis and Implications
Strengths:
- Open and permissionless token minting ensures fair, community-first participation and limits risk of centralized control or sudden vested unlocks.
- Locking via smart contracts allows for transparent staking incentives and minimizes rug-pull risk due to enforced rules.
- Utility as a means of transaction, governance, and reward keeps the token at the center of platform economics.
Caveats:
- Lack of public, granular documentation on mint/lock schedules can reduce transparency compared to more established protocols.
- The open minting approach means early participants can acquire disproportionate shares before general adoption—this is partially offset by transparent blockchain records.
Outlook:
- The ACT token model is innovative in its fair-launch approach, but investors should scrutinize contract code and issuance records directly on-chain for assurance.
- The absence of team/advisor allocations and explicit vesting makes ACT less vulnerable to sudden supply inflations and aligns value more closely with platform demand and ongoing participation.
9. Example Staking/Liquidity Incentive Table
|Program
|Lock Period
|Reward Currency
|APY Range*
|Early Unlock Penalty
|ACT Staking
|30-180 days
|ACT
|20-80%
|Forfeit rewards, fee burned
|LP Farming (BSC)
|7-90 days
|ACT
|50-200%
|Forfeit pending rewards
*APYs vary and are subject to change as per platform economics and usage.
Conclusion
Acet’s token economics focus on inclusivity, decentralization, and transparency. Its minting and allocation model avoids the pitfalls and centralization risks often associated with pre-mined or VC-backed tokens. Locking and unlocking are governed by contract code rather than vesting schedules, promoting trustless incentive structures and ongoing engagement from the community. For the most current details, review ACT’s on-chain contracts and Gitbook documentation.
Tokenomics của The AI Prophecy (ACT): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của The AI Prophecy (ACT) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ACT tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ACT có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ACT, hãy khám phá giá token ACT theo thời gian thực!
