Ціна Polymath (POLY)
Поточна ціна Polymath (POLY) сьогодні становить 0.04862854 USD з ринковою капіталізацією $ 43.70M USD. Ціна POLY до USD оновлюється в режимі реального часу.
Основні показники ринкової ефективності Polymath:
- обсяг торгівлі за 24 год — $ 47.87K USD
- зміна ціни Polymath протягом дня — +8.70%
- циркуляційна пропозиція – 898.55M USD
Отримуйте оновлення цін POLY до USD у реальному часі на MEXC. Будьте в курсі останніх даних і аналізу ринку, що необхідно для прийняття розумних торговельних рішень на швидкоплинному ринку криптовалют. MEXC — це ваша платформа для отримання точної інформації про ціни POLY.
Протягом сьогоднішнього дня зміна ціни Polymath до USD становила $ +0.0038903.
За останні 30 днів зміна ціни Polymath до USD становила $ +0.0086366475.
За останні 60 днів зміна ціни Polymath до USD становила $ +0.0166892128.
За останні 90 днів зміна ціни Polymath до USD становила $ +0.01071545134441091.
|Період
|Зміна (USD)
|Зміна (%)
|Сьогодні
|$ +0.0038903
|+8.70%
|30 днів
|$ +0.0086366475
|+17.76%
|60 днів
|$ +0.0166892128
|+34.32%
|90 днів
|$ +0.01071545134441091
|+28.26%
Останній аналіз цін Polymath: найвижча і найнижча ціна за 24 год, ATH і щоденна зміна:
+24.46%
+8.70%
+34.21%
Пориньте в статистику ринку: ринкова капіталізація, обсяг за 24 години та пропозиція:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
|1 POLY до AUD
A$0.077805664
|1 POLY до GBP
￡0.0384165466
|1 POLY до EUR
€0.046197113
|1 POLY до USD
$0.04862854
|1 POLY до MYR
RM0.2173695738
|1 POLY до TRY
₺1.711724608
|1 POLY до JPY
¥7.673583612
|1 POLY до RUB
₽5.0704978658
|1 POLY до INR
₹4.1567675992
|1 POLY до IDR
Rp784.3311805162
|1 POLY до PHP
₱2.8238593178
|1 POLY до EGP
￡E.2.4732475444
|1 POLY до BRL
R$0.3010106626
|1 POLY до CAD
C$0.0695388122
|1 POLY до BDT
৳5.8125693862
|1 POLY до NGN
₦75.2760073492
|1 POLY до UAH
₴2.0404535384
|1 POLY до VES
Bs2.48005554
|1 POLY до PKR
Rs13.5376992506
|1 POLY до KZT
₸25.4599584024
|1 POLY до THB
฿1.65337036
|1 POLY до TWD
NT$1.5964749682
|1 POLY до CHF
Fr0.043765686
|1 POLY до HKD
HK$0.3773574704
|1 POLY до MAD
.د.م0.4906619686