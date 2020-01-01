Токеноміка POPCAT (POPCAT)
Інформація POPCAT (POPCAT)
Popcat — це мемкоїн у блокчейні Solana.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни POPCAT (POPCAT)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена POPCAT (POPCAT), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена POPCAT (POPCAT)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени POPCAT. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Popcat (POPCAT) is a prominent Solana-based memecoin. Its token economics reflect the "cult coin" archetype, characterized by simplicity, immediate supply transparency, and community-driven ethos. Below is a detailed breakdown of its tokenomics components:
Issuance Mechanism
Popcat was issued as a straightforward SPL token on the Solana blockchain. Unlike complex DeFi or VC-backed projects, Popcat followed the typical memecoin launch playbook:
- Fair Launch: The entire token supply was released at genesis; there are no emissions, minting schedules, or subsequent inflation.
- No Protocol-Driven Issuance: There is no ongoing token creation, mining, or protocol-controlled supply increase.
- No Private Sales or VC Allocations: Coins like Popcat generally avoid presales, substantial team or foundation reserves, or delayed allocation structures.
Allocation Mechanism
Popcat's allocation is designed to maximize transparency and distribute all tokens on day one:
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Initial Liquid Supply
|100% at launch (no vesting or unlocks)
|Private Sales/Premines
|None
|Team/Advisors/Foundation
|None or negligible
|Community/Airdrops
|None after launch
|Future Reserve/Grants
|None
Key Points:
- All of Popcat’s currently known supply (~979,978,694 POPCAT) was made immediately available upon launch.
- There are no investor lockups, foundation reserves, or subsequent unlocking events documented for this Solana memecoin.
- As of August 2024, Popcat’s entire max and circulating supply are identical and fully distributed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Primary Use Cases:
- Speculative Trading: Popcat is primarily a memecoin, with its core use being holding and speculating on price. There is no underlying utility or protocol function.
- Liquidity and Social Utility:
- Heavily traded on Solana DEXs and, as of 2025, also available on large CEXs like Coinbase and Robinhood.
- Community and influencer-driven campaigns (e.g., “Would you PFP this $POPCAT” contests) incentivize social participation, visibility, and meme propagation[^campaign].
Incentive Mechanism:
- No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no mechanisms for earning yield, protocol rewards, or staking incentives on the Popcat token itself.
- Memecoin Dynamics: Incentives are largely social—traders are motivated by community momentum, viral memes, and speculative upside.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking for Holders: There are no smart contract-enforced locks, staking contracts, or vesting schedules for any portion of the Popcat supply.
- Fully Liquid: From genesis, all tokens are free-to-transfer and not subject to any lockups, escrow, or contract-imposed restrictions.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate and Irrevocable Unlock:
All tokens were unlocked at deployment. There are no future unlocks, cliffs, or vesting events planned or ongoing.
Key Implications & Ecosystem Context
Cult Coin Model:
Popcat exemplifies the cult/memecoin model recognized on Solana—total supply in circulation from day one, no supply overhang, purely organic growth, and a strong focus on community-driven momentum[^intern]. This results in:
- High Transparency/Risk: No hidden supply or VC unlocks to cause sudden price impact, but also no backstops or gradual dilution mechanisms—liquidity and sentiment drive all market movements.
- Strong Community Engagement: Campaigns like PFP drives and social giveaways create strong network effects, with adoption heavily tied to meme culture and speculation[^campaign].
- Volatility & Momentum: The lack of institutional holders and vesting reduces sudden dumps from unlocks but exposes the project to rapid price swings based purely on demand.
Summary Table
|Dimension
|Popcat (POPCAT/SOL) Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|One-off, fair launch; all tokens issued at genesis
|Allocation Mechanism
|100% immediately liquid; no team/investor/VC vesting
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculation, memetic value, social participation
|Locking Mechanism
|None; fully tradable and transferable
|Unlocking Time
|All tokens unlocked at genesis; no vesting or cliffs
Limitations of Model
- No Fundamental Yield or Economic Utility: Returns are driven by speculation, not protocol yield or participation in network functions.
- Market Subjectivity: Price, volume, and community engagement can swing sharply based on social trends or influencer activity—not underlying value creation.
- Lack of Institutional Participation: Some argue that this discourages long-term holding, as “all-in-day-one” supply can favor early adopters while deterring conservative investors.
Conclusion & Implications
The Popcat token is a textbook Solana memecoin, with instant, fully public supply and no unlock risk. Its token economics rely entirely on organic growth, social dynamics, and market sentiment. This model, while maximizing transparency and meme-driven upside, comes with extreme volatility and is best understood as a high-risk/high-reward asset category. The absence of vesting or complex allocation aligns all participants equally, creating a “cult” community dynamic that has proven central to recent memecoin cycles on Solana[^intern][^mania].
[^campaign]: See "Would you PFP this $POPCAT" campaign summary, Oct 2024. [^mania]: "Navigating Memecoin Mania," Messari, Mar 2024. [^intern]: "Intern Narratives - Part 2," Messari, Aug 2024.
Токеноміка POPCAT (POPCAT): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки POPCAT (POPCAT) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів POPCAT, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів POPCAT, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку POPCAT, досліджуйте ціну токена POPCAT в реальному часі!
Історія ціни POPCAT (POPCAT)
Аналіз історії ціни POPCAT допомагає користувачам зрозуміти минулі рухи ринку, ключові рівні підтримки/опору та моделі волатильності. Незалежно від того, чи відстежуєте ви історичні максимуми, чи визначаєте тренди, історичні дані є важливою частиною прогнозу цін та технічного аналізу.
Прогноз ціни POPCAT
Хочете знати, куди рухається POPCAT? Наша сторінка прогнозу ціни POPCAT поєднує в собі ринкові настрої, історичні тенденції та технічні індикатори, щоб надати прогноз на майбутнє.
