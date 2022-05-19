Glossary of Terminology in Futures Markets

At-the-Close Order-An at-the-close order specifies that a trade is to be executed at the close of the market, or as near to the close time as possible. An at-the-close order is one in which the broker and/or exchange is directed to ensure that an order is only filled at that given time of the trading day.
At-the-Market-An at-the-market order buys or sells a stock (or a futures contract) at the prevailing market bid or ask price at the time it gets processed. An at-the-market order is a type of market order, an instruction by an investor to a broker to buy or sell an asset at the best available price in the current financial market.
At-the-Opening Order- An at-the-opening order is an investor's directive to her broker or brokerage firm to buy or sell a specific security in their account at the very beginning of the trading day. If the order cannot be executed at the opening of the stock market, it will be canceled.
Closing Price – the fair value price trading near the end of the trading session, as determined by the
exchange.
Day Order-An order that if not executed expires automatically at the end of the trading session on
the day it was entered.
Day Trader-A speculator who will normally initiate and offset a position within a single trading
session.
Long Position - a buyer of futures contracts. A long position is the number of purchase contracts held by
the buyer.
Short Position - a seller of futures contracts. A short position is the number of sales contracts held by the
seller.
Trade Volume – the number of transactions executed for a particular time period. The purchase by the
buyer and sale by the seller of one futures contract equals a volume of ONE (Purchases and sales are not
double counted.)
Default – the failure of a long or short to deposit sufficient margin with the clearinghouse. Also – the
failure of a seller to make delivery or the failure of a buyer to take delivery of the commodity during the
delivery period.
Position Limit – the maximum number of buy or sell contracts that a speculator can hold at one time in a
futures contract. Normally, exchanges require position limits to be reduced as the delivery period
approaches.
Hedging – buying or selling futures contracts against opposite cash positions. Producers that sell futures
against anticipated harvest are called short hedgers. End-users, such as wheat millers that buy futures
against anticipated inventory needs, are called long hedgers.
Spot-Market of immediate delivery of and payment for the product.
Advance-Decline Theory-The advance/decline line (or A/D line) is a technical indicator that plots the difference between the number of advancing and declining stocks on a daily basis. The indicator is cumulative, with a positive number being added to the prior number, or if the number is negative it is subtracted from the prior number.
Don't Fight the Tape-A maxim stating that one should not trade against the general trend. Essentially, the phrase advises investors to follow the crowd; that is, one should buy when prices are rising (and when everyone else is buying) and sell when prices are falling (and everyone else is selling).
Arbitrage-An investment practice that attempts to profit from inefficiencies in price by making transactions that offset each other. For example, one may buy a security at a low price and, within a few seconds, re-sell it to a willing buyer at a higher price. Arbitrageurs can keep prices relatively stable as markets try to resist their attempts at price exploitation. Arbitrageurs often use computer programs because their transactions can be complex and occur in rapid succession.
Double Bottom-A term used in technical analysis to refer to the drop of a stock's price, a rebound, and then a drop back to the same level as the original drop. The pattern looks like the letter W. In technical analysis, this pattern is considered a positive for the stock. The stock has bottomed out and the technical analysts would expect the stock to appreciate afterwards.
Double Top -A term used in technical analysis to refer to the rise of a stock's price, a drop, and then a rise back to the same level as the original rise. The pattern looks like the letter M. In technical analysis, this pattern is interpreted negatively suggesting that there is some resistance level (top of the M) whereby the stock can't go higher.
Dumping- The selling of a product in one market at an unusually low price while selling the same product at a significantly higher price in another market. For example, a firm may sell a product in its home market at a price covering all costs and then sell the product in a foreign market at a significantly lower price covering only variable costs.
Head and Shoulders-In technical analysis, an indicator in which the price of a security rises to a peak, falls, rises to a higher peak and then falls again, and, finally, rises to a third peak roughly equal to the first and falls again. While, in general, a head and shoulders pattern is considered a bearish indicator, it contains various bullish points, namely immediately before the price rises. These bullish points are called the neckline. When technical analysts see a security falling toward the neckline, they view this as a buy signal because historical patterns have shown that the security's price will rise soon thereafter. On the other hand, the third peak is considered a sell signal.