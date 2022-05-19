Glossary of Terminology in Futures Markets

At-the-Close Order-An at-the-close order specifies that a trade is to be executed at the close of the market, or as near to the close time as possible. An at-the-close order is one in which the broker and/or exchange is directed to ensure that an order is only filled at that given time of the trading day.



At-the-Market-An at-the-market order buys or sells a stock (or a futures contract) at the prevailing market bid or ask price at the time it gets processed. An at-the-market order is a type of market order, an instruction by an investor to a broker to buy or sell an asset at the best available price in the current financial market.

At-the-Opening Order- An at-the-opening order is an investor's directive to her broker or brokerage firm to buy or sell a specific security in their account at the very beginning of the trading day. If the order cannot be executed at the opening of the stock market, it will be canceled.

At-the-Money Option–An option whose strike price is equal—or approximately equal—to the current market price of the underlying futures contract. Ask–The price level of an offer, as in bid-ask spread. Assignable Contract-A contract that allows the holder to convey his rights to a third party. Exchange-traded contracts are not assignable. Assignment-Designation by a clearing organization of an option writer who will be required to buy (in the case of a put) or sell (in the case of a call) the underlying futures contract or security when an option has been exercised, especially if it has been exercised early.

Basis Point-The measurement of a change in the yield of a debt security. One basis point equals 1/100 of one percent. Basis Quote-Offer or sale of a cash commodity in terms of the difference above or below a futures price (e.g. 10 cents over December corn). Basis Risk-The risk associated with an unexpected widening or narrowing of the basis between the time a hedge position is established and the time that it is lifted. -The risk associated with an unexpected widening or narrowing of the basis between the time a hedge position is established and the time that it is lifted. Basis Swap-A swap whose cash settlement price is calculated based on the basis between a futures contract (e.g., natural gas) and the spot price of the underlying commodity or a closely related commodity (e.g., natural gas at a location other than the futures delivery location) on a specified date. Bear-One who expects a decline in prices. The opposite of a . A news item is considered bearish if it is expected to result in lower prices. Bear Market-A market in which prices generally are declining over a period of months or years. Opposite of bull market. Bear Market Rally-A temporary rise in prices during a bear market. See Correction. Bull-One who expects a rise in prices. The opposite of bear. A news item is considered bullish if it is expected to result in higher prices. B ull Market-A market in which prices generally are rising over a period of months or years. Opposite of bear market.

Buy (or Sell) On Close-To buy (or sell) at the end of the trading session within the closing price range. Buy (or Sell) On Opening-To buy (or sell) at the beginning of a trading session within the opening price range.

Backwardation - the condition in a futures market in which futures contracts are trading at successively

lower prices over a particular time span – e.g. July corn = $6.70, Sept corn = $6.30, Dec corn = $6.10. Also

called an inverted market, backwardated markets indicate low supply relative to demand.

Bid-An expression of willingness to buy a commodity at a given price; the opposite of Offer.

Board of Trade-See Contract Market.

Broker-A company or individual that executes futures and options orders on behalf of financial and

commercial institutions and/or the general public.



Bucketing-Directly or indirectly taking the opposite side of a customer’s order into the broker’s own

account or into an account in which the broker has an interest, without open and competitive execution of the order on an exchange.

Closing Price – the fair value price trading near the end of the trading session, as determined by the

exchange.

Day Order-An order that if not executed expires automatically at the end of the trading session on

the day it was entered.

Day Trader-A speculator who will normally initiate and offset a position within a single trading

session.

Long Position - a buyer of futures contracts. A long position is the number of purchase contracts held by

the buyer.



Short Position - a seller of futures contracts. A short position is the number of sales contracts held by the

seller.



Trade Volume – the number of transactions executed for a particular time period. The purchase by the

buyer and sale by the seller of one futures contract equals a volume of ONE (Purchases and sales are not

double counted.)

Default – the failure of a long or short to deposit sufficient margin with the clearinghouse. Also – the

failure of a seller to make delivery or the failure of a buyer to take delivery of the commodity during the

delivery period.



Position Limit – the maximum number of buy or sell contracts that a speculator can hold at one time in a

futures contract. Normally, exchanges require position limits to be reduced as the delivery period

approaches.



Hedging – buying or selling futures contracts against opposite cash positions. Producers that sell futures

against anticipated harvest are called short hedgers. End-users, such as wheat millers that buy futures

against anticipated inventory needs, are called long hedgers.



Spot-Market of immediate delivery of and payment for the product.

Advance-Decline Theory-The advance/decline line (or A/D line) is a technical indicator that plots the difference between the number of advancing and declining stocks on a daily basis. The indicator is cumulative, with a positive number being added to the prior number, or if the number is negative it is subtracted from the prior number.

Don't Fight the Tape-A maxim stating that one should not trade against the general trend. Essentially, the phrase advises investors to follow the crowd; that is, one should buy when prices are rising (and when everyone else is buying) and sell when prices are falling (and everyone else is selling).

Arbitrage-An investment practice that attempts to profit from inefficiencies in price by making transactions that offset each other. For example, one may buy a security at a low price and, within a few seconds, re-sell it to a willing buyer at a higher price. Arbitrageurs can keep prices relatively stable as markets try to resist their attempts at price exploitation. Arbitrageurs often use computer programs because their transactions can be complex and occur in rapid succession.



Double Bottom-A term used in technical analysis to refer to the drop of a stock's price, a rebound, and then a drop back to the same level as the original drop. The pattern looks like the letter W. In technical analysis, this pattern is considered a positive for the stock. The stock has bottomed out and the technical analysts would expect the stock to appreciate afterwards.



Double Top -A term used in technical analysis to refer to the rise of a stock's price, a drop, and then a rise back to the same level as the original rise. The pattern looks like the letter M. In technical analysis, this pattern is interpreted negatively suggesting that there is some resistance level (top of the M) whereby the stock can't go higher.



Dumping- The selling of a product in one market at an unusually low price while selling the same product at a significantly higher price in another market. For example, a firm may sell a product in its home market at a price covering all costs and then sell the product in a foreign market at a significantly lower price covering only variable costs.



Head and Shoulders-In technical analysis, an indicator in which the price of a security rises to a peak, falls, rises to a higher peak and then falls again, and, finally, rises to a third peak roughly equal to the first and falls again. While, in general, a head and shoulders pattern is considered a bearish indicator, it contains various bullish points, namely immediately before the price rises. These bullish points are called the neckline. When technical analysts see a security falling toward the neckline, they view this as a buy signal because historical patterns have shown that the security's price will rise soon thereafter. On the other hand, the third peak is considered a sell signal.