Horizen’s mission is to empower people and bring the world together by building a fair and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is rewarded for their contributions. Launched in May 2017, the platform enables real-life uses beyond its native cryptocurrency, ZEN, which is a mineable PoW coin available on major crypto exchanges. Users can securely store and transact ZEN using Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen.