ZAI | ZAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZAI Quick Project Information
ZAIBOT uniquely stands out as a community-driven platform where members collectively contribute to boosting a project's trend, a feature unparalleled in the crypto space, setting it apart from any competitors.You can find more information about ZAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZAI (ZAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZAI or access MEXC ZAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZAI to gain higher income. Trade ZAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenZAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000