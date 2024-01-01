You can find more information about Verge history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.