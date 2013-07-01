Stellar | XLM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Stellar Quick Project Information
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.You can find more information about Stellar history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXLM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token恒星幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2013-07-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,001,806,812