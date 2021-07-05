ECash | XEC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ECash Quick Project Information
eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.You can find more information about ECash history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XEC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXEC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXEC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-07-05
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000,000,000