DigitalBits is commonly known as the blockchain for brands, that enables the creation, transfer, and exchange of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, loyalty points, and rewards. DigitalBits empowers the consumers of tomorrow across various industries, including sports, entertainment, retail, technology and finance, to provide a secure, scalable, eco-friendly and decentralized infrastructure. Today, DigitalBits is the main global sponsor of AS ROMA football club, and is the partner of major brands like Rakuten and Chili.com, and has iconic ambassadors such as the legendary Francesco Totti .