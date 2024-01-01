WAXP | WAXP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WAXP Quick Project Information
WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.You can find more information about WAXP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WAXP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WAXP (WAXP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WAXP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy WAXP or access MEXC WAXP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on WAXP to gain higher income. Trade WAXP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWAXP
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenWAXP
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,882,950,296