V.systems | VSYS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
V.systems Quick Project Information
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.You can find more information about V.systems history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VSYS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenVSYS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVSYS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-01-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0265 USDT
Max Supply5,217,805,400