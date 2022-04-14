VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. You can find more information about VOXEL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
