VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

VOXEL (VOXEL) Converter & Calculator

Effortlessly convert VOXEL and other cryptocurrencies to stay updated on the latest fiat exchange rates. Whether you're buying, selling, or simply tracking the market, our real-time data keeps you informed every step of the way. With just a few clicks, you can access instant results: simply select a crypto you wish to convert, enter the amount, and select your desired fiat currency. It's never been easier!