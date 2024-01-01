UNO | UNO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
UNO Quick Project Information
The world’s first risk-trading reinsurance platform!You can find more information about UNO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UNO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold UNO (UNO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UNO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy UNO or access MEXC UNO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on UNO to gain higher income. Trade UNO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUNO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUNO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply384,649,206