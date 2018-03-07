TrueUSD | TUSD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TrueUSD Quick Project Information
TrueUSD is a stablecoin backed by USD. Collateralized by USD, it can be exchanged with and trusted by multiple banking partners in legally protected escrow accounts.You can find more information about TrueUSD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TUSD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TrueUSD (TUSD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TUSD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TrueUSD or access MEXC TUSD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TrueUSD to gain higher income. Trade TUSD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTUSD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-03-07
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price1 USDT
Max Supply253,000,000