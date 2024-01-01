TRADE | TRADE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TRADE Quick Project Information
POLYTRADE is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to transform receivables financing & connect buyers, sellers, insurers, & investors for a seamless trading experience. The global DeFi market worth is increasing in trillions with a large number of total value locked in it every day. Polytrade will harness the massive liquidity pool of the crypto world by tokenizing real-world invoices and bringing them on-chain into the DeFi space.You can find more information about TRADE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TRADE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TRADE (TRADE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TRADE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TRADE or access MEXC TRADE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TRADE to gain higher income. Trade TRADE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTRADE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTRADE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000