Time Alliance Guild | TIME Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Time Alliance Guild Quick Project Information
Time Alliance Guild (TAG) offers the best BigTime gaming experience with the largest collection of BigTime NFTs and a dedicated team, all powered by the $TIME Token.You can find more information about Time Alliance Guild history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TIME Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Time Alliance Guild (TIME) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TIME
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Time Alliance Guild or access MEXC TIME and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Time Alliance Guild to gain higher income. Trade TIME futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTIME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTIME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000