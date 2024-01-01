Tamadoge | TAMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Tamadoge Quick Project Information
Tamadoge (TAMA) is the gateway token of the Tamaverse – where you’ll be able to mint, breed and battle your own Tamadoge pet in the metaverse.You can find more information about Tamadoge history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TAMA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Tamadoge (TAMA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TAMA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Tamadoge or access MEXC TAMA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Tamadoge to gain higher income. Trade TAMA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTAMA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTAMA
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000