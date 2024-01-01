mexc
SushiSwap Quick Project Information

SushiSwap allows users to mine the governance token SUSHI by staking the mainstream LP tokens on UniswapV2. Each block is issued 100 SUSHI, these tokens will be evenly deployed in all 13 pools, in the first two weeks, each block will get 1000 SUSHI, and the SUSHI/ETH pool will get 200 SUSHI. SUSHI tokens have no practical value and only have governance rights. Once Uniswap's liquidity is migrated to SushiSwap in the future, SUSHI token holders will share 0.05% of the transaction fee.
You can find more information about SushiSwap history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SUSHI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SushiSwap (SUSHI)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SushiSwap to gain higher income. Trade SUSHI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSUSHI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSUSHI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000
