Status Quick Project Information

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.
SNT Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenSNT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSNT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-06-29
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0366 USDT
Max Supply6,804,000,000
