SCRT | SCRT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SCRT Quick Project Information
Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.You can find more information about SCRT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SCRT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSCRT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSCRT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-03-03
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply177,681,134