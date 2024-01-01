Sacabam | SCB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sacabam Quick Project Information
Sacabam is the first native memecoin project on Sui.You can find more information about Sacabam history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SCB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Sacabam (SCB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SCB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Sacabam or access MEXC SCB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Sacabam to gain higher income. Trade SCB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSCB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSCB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply47,000,000,000,000