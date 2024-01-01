You can find more information about Exosama Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SAMA is the native currency of Exosama Network, a community-owned Layer 1 EVM blockchain to further expand the Moonsama-ecosystem, which encompasses multichain blockchain solutions, composable NFT collections, a myriad of Web 3.0 assets, games, NFT marketplaces, a thriving Metaverse and an overarching lore trying them all together.