Sakai Vault | SAKAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sakai Vault Quick Project Information
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) is a next crypto revolution and it Accelerates DeFi Adoption With Trusted Blockchain Protocol and Unique Token Economics. Sakai Vault Provides its customers and investors with insights on trends and developments in the crypto space. We provide an in-depth look at selected topics ranging from cryptocurrency fundamentals to market analyses and help to grow your investment with us.You can find more information about Sakai Vault history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SAKAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Sakai Vault (SAKAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SAKAI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Sakai Vault or access MEXC SAKAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Sakai Vault to gain higher income. Trade SAKAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSAKAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSAKAI
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,000,000