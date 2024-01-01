RED | RED Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RED Quick Project Information
The project fuses the real and digital worlds, where users can purchase tickets for facilities, goods, and event tickets with the acquired RED TOKEN.You can find more information about RED history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RED Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RED (RED) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RED
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RED or access MEXC RED and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RED to gain higher income. Trade RED futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRED
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRED
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000