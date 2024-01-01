SuperRare | RARE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SuperRare is a marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade.You can find more information about SuperRare history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenRARE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRARE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000