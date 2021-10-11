RARE

SuperRare is a marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade.

NameRARE

RankNo.540

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.10%

Circulation Supply834,882,411.6752108

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8348%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.7891566628107833,2021-10-11

Lowest Price0.04631580336761331,2025-03-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSuperRare is a marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.