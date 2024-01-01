Radicle | RAD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Radicle Quick Project Information
Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or "forges" — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.You can find more information about Radicle history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RAD Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRAD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRAD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply99,999,620