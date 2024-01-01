mexc
Radicle Quick Project Information

Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or "forges" — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.
RAD Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Radicle (RAD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RAD on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Radicle or access MEXC RAD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Radicle to gain higher income. Trade RAD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
