QTUM | QTUM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
QTUM Quick Project Information
Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.You can find more information about QTUM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
QTUM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold QTUM (QTUM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade QTUM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy QTUM or access MEXC QTUM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on QTUM to gain higher income. Trade QTUM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenQTUM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token量子鏈
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-03-16
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.38 USDT
Max Supply107,822,406