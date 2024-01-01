You can find more information about Pyth Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Pyth Network is the largest and fastest-growing first-party oracle network. Pyth delivers real-time market data to financial dApps across 40+ blockchains and provides 350+ low-latency price feeds across cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, FX pairs, and commodities. Pyth connects high-fidelity market data from the world’s largest professional traders and exchanges to any smart contract, anywhere.