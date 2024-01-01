Pyth Network | PYTH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pyth Network Quick Project Information
The Pyth Network is the largest and fastest-growing first-party oracle network. Pyth delivers real-time market data to financial dApps across 40+ blockchains and provides 350+ low-latency price feeds across cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, FX pairs, and commodities. Pyth connects high-fidelity market data from the world’s largest professional traders and exchanges to any smart contract, anywhere.You can find more information about Pyth Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PYTH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pyth Network (PYTH) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PYTH
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pyth Network or access MEXC PYTH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pyth Network to gain higher income. Trade PYTH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPYTH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPYTH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000