PROS Quick Project Information
Prosper is a cross-chain prediction market and hedging platform that is pioneering the technology of on-chain liquidity aggregation.
Prosper uses Chainlink oracle to provide the most accurate price feeds. Platform features include: Prediction insurance, Binary liquidity model, On-chain liquidity aggregation and crosschain support, Fiat support, Custom pools, DAO governance, Prediction mining and more.You can find more information about PROS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PROS Token on MEXC
