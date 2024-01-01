You can find more information about PROS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Prosper is a cross-chain prediction market and hedging platform that is pioneering the technology of on-chain liquidity aggregation. Prosper uses Chainlink oracle to provide the most accurate price feeds. Platform features include: Prediction insurance, Binary liquidity model, On-chain liquidity aggregation and crosschain support, Fiat support, Custom pools, DAO governance, Prediction mining and more.