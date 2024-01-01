You can find more information about PortugalNationalTeam history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

One of the biggest names in world football, Portugal is the reigning European Champions and also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Six of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the Euros currently play for clubs from the Socios.com roster, including Captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid). Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform.