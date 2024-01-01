mexc
ORAI Quick Project Information

Oraichain provides multidimensional trustworthy proofs of AI and enables secure integration with Web3. With AI as the cornerstone, Oraichain has developed many essential and innovative products and services including AI Oracle, DINO Hub with DINO Center, AI Marketplace & Data Marketplace, fully on-chain VRF, AI-based NFT generation & copyright protection, Royalty Protocol, AI-powered Yield Aggregator Platform, Cosmwasm IDE, and many more. Oraichain is the world’s first Layer 1 of AI oracle and Trustworthy Proofs™️.
You can find more information about ORAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ORAI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ORAI (ORAI)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ORAI to gain higher income. Trade ORAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenORAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply17,451,639
