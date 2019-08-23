Ontology Gas | ONG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ontology Gas Quick Project Information
ONG (Ontology Gas) is the second practical token of the ontology network, which represents the use right of the ontology network. The operation of Ontology requires the support of various nodes. Ontology guarantees the stability and security of the network by paying the ONG operation cost of various nodes. The ONG is the compensation for the contribution of the network.You can find more information about Ontology Gas history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ONG Token on MEXC
Issue Time2019-08-23
Issue Price1.43 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000