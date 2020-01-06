You can find more information about Origin Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Origin’s mission is to enable true peer-to-peer commerce. Using Origin, buyers and sellers can meet and transact directly without any intermediaries. Today, users can buy and sell goods and services on Origin’s flagship marketplace app and partner apps. Marketplace operators can create their own peer-to-peer applications that implement Origin’s open-source standards. The Origin Token (OGN) is an important component of the Origin platform, acting as an incentive mechanism to ensure the health and growth of the network while giving Origin’s users stakes in the network.