Numerai Quick Project Information
Numeraire is an ERC20 Ethereum token. The source code to Numeraire’s smart contract is publicly available. The Ethereum smart contract dictates there will never be more than 21 million Numeraire minted.You can find more information about Numerai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NMR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenNMR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNMR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply11,000,000