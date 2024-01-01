MetaMUI | MMUI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MetaMUI Quick Project Information
MetaMUI is a 4th generation meta blockchain that can generate meta-tokens dynamically. Metatoken is a collateralized asset-backed metamorphic digital asset that can change the shape based on usage.You can find more information about MetaMUI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MMUI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MetaMUI (MMUI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MMUI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MetaMUI or access MEXC MMUI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MetaMUI to gain higher income. Trade MMUI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMMUI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMMUI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply984,596,928