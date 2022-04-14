MetaMUI (MMUI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MetaMUI (MMUI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MetaMUI (MMUI) Information MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation. Official Website: https://sovereignwallet.network/ Whitepaper: https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/Home-whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://scan.metamui.id/dashboard

MetaMUI (MMUI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MetaMUI (MMUI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.43M $ 37.43M $ 37.43M Total Supply: $ 800.00M $ 800.00M $ 800.00M Circulating Supply: $ 476.25M $ 476.25M $ 476.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 62.88M $ 62.88M $ 62.88M All-Time High: $ 0.6474 $ 0.6474 $ 0.6474 All-Time Low: $ 0.02990363044572816 $ 0.02990363044572816 $ 0.02990363044572816 Current Price: $ 0.0786 $ 0.0786 $ 0.0786 Learn more about MetaMUI (MMUI) price

MetaMUI (MMUI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetaMUI (MMUI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MMUI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MMUI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MMUI's tokenomics, explore MMUI token's live price!

MetaMUI (MMUI) Price History Analyzing the price history of MMUI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MMUI Price Prediction Want to know where MMUI might be heading? Our MMUI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

