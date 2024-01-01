mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Miner Arena | MINAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Miner Arena Quick Project Information

Miner Arena is AI-POWERED play-to-earn NFT action-survival metaverse powered by $MINAR.
You can find more information about Miner Arena history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MINAR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Miner Arena (MINAR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MINAR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Miner Arena or access MEXC MINAR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Miner Arena to gain higher income. Trade MINAR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMINAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMINAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000
MINAR Price CalculatorHow to buy Miner Arena

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM