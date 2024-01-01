MINA | MINA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MINA Quick Project Information
Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network.You can find more information about MINA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
