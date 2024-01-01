mexc
MINA | MINA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

MINA Quick Project Information

Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network.
You can find more information about MINA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MINA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MINA (MINA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MINA to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenMINA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMINA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply824,104,972
