Melos is a decentralized meta+music web3 collaboration platform for musicians and music creators that founded in 2020 in Taiwan. Melos Studio is a new unique create-to-earn music ecosystem on ETH, BSC and FLOW blockchain. Whether you are casual music fans or seasoned musicians/producers, the Melos platform provides tools and features to take not only music enjoyment but also NFTs to the next level.