Luffy was founded in August 2021 with the sole purpose of building an entire ecosystem for investors and fans alike. Luffy is creating a safe and exciting space for investors and fans alike with modernized tooling, advanced DeFi platforms, education, P2E gaming, metaverse, and world-class artwork as well as to help underpaid anime and manga artists. Luffy's mission is "Becoming the leader of meme and anime tokens". Luffy is a community-driven token built on the most secure and well-established blockchain, “The Ethereum network,” allowing investors and fans to stay decentralized. "Luffy has consistently delivered on each promise since its launch. Our goal is to establish a credible token with real-world utilities. Our dedication is unmatched. We will not relinquish our efforts and continuously update our roadmap as new innovations occur." - Luffy Team