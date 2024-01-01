LUFFY | LUFFY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LUFFY Quick Project Information
Luffy was founded in August 2021 with the sole purpose of building an entire ecosystem for investors and fans alike. Luffy is creating a safe and exciting space for investors and fans alike with modernized tooling, advanced DeFi platforms, education, P2E gaming, metaverse, and world-class artwork as well as to help underpaid anime and manga artists.
Luffy's mission is "Becoming the leader of meme and anime tokens".
Luffy is a community-driven token built on the most secure and well-established blockchain, “The Ethereum network,” allowing investors and fans to stay decentralized.
"Luffy has consistently delivered on each promise since its launch. Our goal is to establish a credible token with real-world utilities. Our dedication is unmatched. We will not relinquish our efforts and continuously update our roadmap as new innovations occur." - Luffy TeamYou can find more information about LUFFY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LUFFY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LUFFY (LUFFY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LUFFY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LUFFY or access MEXC LUFFY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LUFFY to gain higher income. Trade LUFFY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLUFFY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLUFFY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000