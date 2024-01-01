You can find more information about Leeds United FT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

One $LUFC Fan Token is all you need to access every engagement and participation opportunity available for Leeds United fans. $LUFC Fan Tokens can’t be spent and they will never run out. Every time you use your free $LUFC Fan Token to engage with Leeds United, you’ll earn XP reward points that will allow you to move closer to unlocking rewards which can include club merchandise as well as digital and real-life experiences linked to the club.