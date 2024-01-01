mexc
Leeds United FT Quick Project Information

One $LUFC Fan Token is all you need to access every engagement and participation opportunity available for Leeds United fans. $LUFC Fan Tokens can’t be spent and they will never run out. Every time you use your free $LUFC Fan Token to engage with Leeds United, you’ll earn XP reward points that will allow you to move closer to unlocking rewards which can include club merchandise as well as digital and real-life experiences linked to the club.
LUFC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Leeds United FT (LUFC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Leeds United FT to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenLUFC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLUFC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
