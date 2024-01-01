Lido DAO | LDO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Lido DAO Quick Project Information
Lido DAO is a community that builds liquid staking service for Ethereum. Lido allows users to earn staking rewards without locking assets or maintaining staking infrastructure. Staking with Lido is primed to start along with Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0.You can find more information about Lido DAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LDO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Lido DAO (LDO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LDO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Lido DAO or access MEXC LDO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Lido DAO to gain higher income. Trade LDO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000