Kusama | KSM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Kusama Quick Project Information
Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. You can find more information about Kusama history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKSM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token金絲雀
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-08-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000