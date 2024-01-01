KOM | KOM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KOM Quick Project Information
Kommunitas is the solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, being the bridge to a new organic way of fundraising across the blockchains. Kommunitas levels the playing field by enabling a developer or a team of developers to launch their project on Kommunitas’ platform and collect $ETH, $BNB, $HECO, $MATIC, or any other Cryptocurrencies supported by the platform.You can find more information about KOM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KOM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KOM (KOM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KOM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KOM or access MEXC KOM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KOM to gain higher income. Trade KOM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKOM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKOM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000