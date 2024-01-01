You can find more information about KOM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Kommunitas is the solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, being the bridge to a new organic way of fundraising across the blockchains. Kommunitas levels the playing field by enabling a developer or a team of developers to launch their project on Kommunitas’ platform and collect $ETH, $BNB, $HECO, $MATIC, or any other Cryptocurrencies supported by the platform.